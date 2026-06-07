403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Launch Manhunt After Mass Shooting Near Ohio Festival
(MENAFN) Authorities in the US state of Ohio have launched a search for suspects after at least 12 people were shot near a festival in Toledo, according to reports.
The Toledo Police Department said the shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival at approximately 17:37 local time (21:37 GMT) on Saturday. Officers responded to the scene after reports of gunfire in the area.
Officials said that among the victims, 10 people “are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition”.
According to police, initial findings suggest that two individuals opened fire during the incident. A deputy police chief said it appeared the suspects were engaged in a mutual exchange of gunfire, adding that they were “probably shooting at each other”.
Footage circulating online—unverified by media outlets—appears to show chaos unfolding as crowds fled the area while multiple gunshots were heard.
Victims ranged in age from 16 to 61. Wade Kapszukiewicz previously told local media that all injured individuals were expected to survive.
The shooting took place near the Old West End Festival, which describes itself as “a two-day event celebrating one of the largest historic districts in the country with live music, multiple food markets, a beer garden, house tours, shopping, and much more”.
Police said the investigation is focused on the area around Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue, where festival activity—including music and food vendors—was reportedly concentrated.
The Toledo Police Department said the shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival at approximately 17:37 local time (21:37 GMT) on Saturday. Officers responded to the scene after reports of gunfire in the area.
Officials said that among the victims, 10 people “are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain in critical condition”.
According to police, initial findings suggest that two individuals opened fire during the incident. A deputy police chief said it appeared the suspects were engaged in a mutual exchange of gunfire, adding that they were “probably shooting at each other”.
Footage circulating online—unverified by media outlets—appears to show chaos unfolding as crowds fled the area while multiple gunshots were heard.
Victims ranged in age from 16 to 61. Wade Kapszukiewicz previously told local media that all injured individuals were expected to survive.
The shooting took place near the Old West End Festival, which describes itself as “a two-day event celebrating one of the largest historic districts in the country with live music, multiple food markets, a beer garden, house tours, shopping, and much more”.
Police said the investigation is focused on the area around Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue, where festival activity—including music and food vendors—was reportedly concentrated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment