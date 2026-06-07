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Hamas Kicks Off Talks in Cairo to Salvage Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Hamas announced Saturday it had commenced meetings in Cairo with mediators and Palestinian factions to discuss completing the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and mapping out arrangements for its second phase.
In a video statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the meetings would center on securing full implementation of the first phase, including halting what he described as Israeli violations, reopening border crossings, and restoring the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Qassem added that discussions would also tackle issues tied to the ceasefire's second phase, encompassing proposals on the deployment of international forces in Gaza and the disarmament of Palestinian factions.
He said Hamas had entered the negotiations with a sense of national responsibility, keeping the broader interests of the Palestinian people at the heart of its political agenda, and that the movement was actively working to prevent a return to war and shield Palestinians in the enclave from further harm.
A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Friday for talks with Egyptian officials on finalizing first-phase implementation and establishing the mechanisms required for a transition to the second phase. According to Hamas, the delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement's Gaza leader and chief negotiator.
US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan in September outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, alongside a demand for Hamas to disarm.
The first phase of the agreement encompassed a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to breach the agreement on a near-daily basis.
Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out additional withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities — including overseeing the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, the majority of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures. Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 947 Palestinians and injured a further 2,935 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
In a video statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the meetings would center on securing full implementation of the first phase, including halting what he described as Israeli violations, reopening border crossings, and restoring the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Qassem added that discussions would also tackle issues tied to the ceasefire's second phase, encompassing proposals on the deployment of international forces in Gaza and the disarmament of Palestinian factions.
He said Hamas had entered the negotiations with a sense of national responsibility, keeping the broader interests of the Palestinian people at the heart of its political agenda, and that the movement was actively working to prevent a return to war and shield Palestinians in the enclave from further harm.
A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Friday for talks with Egyptian officials on finalizing first-phase implementation and establishing the mechanisms required for a transition to the second phase. According to Hamas, the delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement's Gaza leader and chief negotiator.
US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan in September outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, alongside a demand for Hamas to disarm.
The first phase of the agreement encompassed a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to breach the agreement on a near-daily basis.
Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out additional withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities — including overseeing the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, the majority of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures. Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 947 Palestinians and injured a further 2,935 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
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