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German Army Faces Capability Strain Amid Spare Parts Shortage
(MENAFN) Germany’s armed forces are reportedly struggling with a growing maintenance backlog driven by a shortage of critical spare parts, raising concerns over reduced operational readiness, according to reports citing internal documents from a key military maintenance provider.
The issue is said to be especially severe for heavy weapon systems, with media outlets reporting data from HIL, the state-owned company responsible for a large share of military repairs.
According to the reports, only about half of key platforms such as the PzH 2000, Marder IFV, and Boxer armoured vehicle were operational as of May, while the rest were reportedly tied up in extended maintenance cycles.
HIL is officially tasked with ensuring that at least 70% of Germany’s heavy equipment remains combat-ready. However, company executives told media outlets that readiness rates for some systems could fall to as low as 30% following intensive military training exercises.
A report cited by the outlets claims that the absence of long-term supply contracts is making it increasingly difficult to secure sufficient spare parts. It further warns that some essential weapons systems could face lasting limitations in operational availability if the situation persists.
The developments highlight growing concerns over logistics and maintenance capacity within the German military as it seeks to modernize and sustain readiness levels, according to reports.
The issue is said to be especially severe for heavy weapon systems, with media outlets reporting data from HIL, the state-owned company responsible for a large share of military repairs.
According to the reports, only about half of key platforms such as the PzH 2000, Marder IFV, and Boxer armoured vehicle were operational as of May, while the rest were reportedly tied up in extended maintenance cycles.
HIL is officially tasked with ensuring that at least 70% of Germany’s heavy equipment remains combat-ready. However, company executives told media outlets that readiness rates for some systems could fall to as low as 30% following intensive military training exercises.
A report cited by the outlets claims that the absence of long-term supply contracts is making it increasingly difficult to secure sufficient spare parts. It further warns that some essential weapons systems could face lasting limitations in operational availability if the situation persists.
The developments highlight growing concerns over logistics and maintenance capacity within the German military as it seeks to modernize and sustain readiness levels, according to reports.
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