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Peru Votes in High-Stakes Runoff Between Fujimori, Sanchez
(MENAFN) Peruvians will head to the polls on Sunday to decide the country's next president in a tightly contested runoff that will determine who governs for the 2026–2031 term.
The second round pits right-wing Popular Force Party candidate Keiko Fujimori — who led the first round on April 12 — against left-wing Together for Peru candidate Roberto Sanchez, who finished second.
Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is mounting her fourth consecutive presidential bid under the banner of Fuerza Popular. The vote takes place amid a deepening political crisis in a country where eight presidents have served over the past decade, and against a worsening security landscape in which organized crime groups have expanded their reach through extortion and targeted killings.
Recent opinion polls show that security has surpassed corruption and economic concerns as the dominant issue shaping voter preferences.
Undecided Voters and Logistical Hurdles
Logistical obstacles — particularly the challenge of transporting election records from remote regions to central authorities — combined with lengthy bureaucratic appeals procedures, have been flagged as the primary drivers behind slow vote counts. Years of political upheaval and institutional dysfunction have deeply eroded public trust, with analysts warning that a substantial bloc of undecided voters could ultimately swing the result.
Having narrowly lost the previous election amid fraud allegations, Fujimori is mobilizing 100,000 polling station observers on behalf of her party to prevent a recurrence.
"They will not be able to do the same thing to us again," Fujimori said.
Fujimori's Pledges
Fujimori has anchored her campaign on security, economic growth, and social assistance. She backs granting the military expanded powers to combat organized crime and strengthening the prison system, pointing to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's policies as a blueprint. Positioning herself as a return to the firm security approach that defined her father's administration, she is also championing market-oriented reforms to stimulate business activity, pledging to cut red tape on mining investments, attract foreign capital, and create jobs. She has further proposed channeling a portion of mining revenues directly to citizens through social welfare programs.
Sanchez's Pledges
Roberto Sanchez, running under Together for Peru (Juntos por el Peru), has built his platform around social justice, expanded state intervention, and constitutional overhaul. Drawing support from the rural left-wing and nationalist base associated with jailed former President Pedro Castillo, Sanchez favors enlarging the state's footprint in strategic sectors such as natural gas and mining, while tightening oversight of large corporations.
On security, he argues that policing alone cannot defeat organized crime and insists that tackling poverty and unemployment must be central to any effective strategy. A defining pillar of his campaign is the convening of a Constituent Assembly to replace the 1993 Constitution enacted under Alberto Fujimori.
On the campaign trail and in television appearances, Sanchez has frequently donned the traditional white rural hat known as the sombrero chotano — a symbol closely associated with the jailed former president — as a deliberate appeal to rural and Indigenous voters.
The second round pits right-wing Popular Force Party candidate Keiko Fujimori — who led the first round on April 12 — against left-wing Together for Peru candidate Roberto Sanchez, who finished second.
Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is mounting her fourth consecutive presidential bid under the banner of Fuerza Popular. The vote takes place amid a deepening political crisis in a country where eight presidents have served over the past decade, and against a worsening security landscape in which organized crime groups have expanded their reach through extortion and targeted killings.
Recent opinion polls show that security has surpassed corruption and economic concerns as the dominant issue shaping voter preferences.
Undecided Voters and Logistical Hurdles
Logistical obstacles — particularly the challenge of transporting election records from remote regions to central authorities — combined with lengthy bureaucratic appeals procedures, have been flagged as the primary drivers behind slow vote counts. Years of political upheaval and institutional dysfunction have deeply eroded public trust, with analysts warning that a substantial bloc of undecided voters could ultimately swing the result.
Having narrowly lost the previous election amid fraud allegations, Fujimori is mobilizing 100,000 polling station observers on behalf of her party to prevent a recurrence.
"They will not be able to do the same thing to us again," Fujimori said.
Fujimori's Pledges
Fujimori has anchored her campaign on security, economic growth, and social assistance. She backs granting the military expanded powers to combat organized crime and strengthening the prison system, pointing to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's policies as a blueprint. Positioning herself as a return to the firm security approach that defined her father's administration, she is also championing market-oriented reforms to stimulate business activity, pledging to cut red tape on mining investments, attract foreign capital, and create jobs. She has further proposed channeling a portion of mining revenues directly to citizens through social welfare programs.
Sanchez's Pledges
Roberto Sanchez, running under Together for Peru (Juntos por el Peru), has built his platform around social justice, expanded state intervention, and constitutional overhaul. Drawing support from the rural left-wing and nationalist base associated with jailed former President Pedro Castillo, Sanchez favors enlarging the state's footprint in strategic sectors such as natural gas and mining, while tightening oversight of large corporations.
On security, he argues that policing alone cannot defeat organized crime and insists that tackling poverty and unemployment must be central to any effective strategy. A defining pillar of his campaign is the convening of a Constituent Assembly to replace the 1993 Constitution enacted under Alberto Fujimori.
On the campaign trail and in television appearances, Sanchez has frequently donned the traditional white rural hat known as the sombrero chotano — a symbol closely associated with the jailed former president — as a deliberate appeal to rural and Indigenous voters.
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