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Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Iranian Attack Forced Suspensions
(MENAFN) Kuwait's air traffic resumed Saturday morning following a temporary suspension triggered by Iranian missile and drone attacks, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Directorate confirmed.
"Air traffic has resumed since 6:15 am (0315GMT), following coordination with the relevant authorities and confirmation of stability and the removal of danger after the country was subjected to attacks" by Tehran, the directorate said in a statement carried by a news agency.
The authority noted that "the Kuwaiti airspace was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, and 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways were diverted to nearby airports."
Earlier Saturday, Kuwaiti officials confirmed that the country's air defenses had been actively responding to "hostile missile and drone threats" launched by Iran.
The incident is the latest flashpoint in a rapidly escalating regional crisis that erupted after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, setting off a sustained cycle of retaliatory attacks that have steadily destabilized the broader region. Iran subsequently struck Israel and targeted nations hosting US military bases, while simultaneously disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, though diplomatic efforts to broker a comprehensive regional settlement remain actively ongoing.
"Air traffic has resumed since 6:15 am (0315GMT), following coordination with the relevant authorities and confirmation of stability and the removal of danger after the country was subjected to attacks" by Tehran, the directorate said in a statement carried by a news agency.
The authority noted that "the Kuwaiti airspace was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, and 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways were diverted to nearby airports."
Earlier Saturday, Kuwaiti officials confirmed that the country's air defenses had been actively responding to "hostile missile and drone threats" launched by Iran.
The incident is the latest flashpoint in a rapidly escalating regional crisis that erupted after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, setting off a sustained cycle of retaliatory attacks that have steadily destabilized the broader region. Iran subsequently struck Israel and targeted nations hosting US military bases, while simultaneously disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, though diplomatic efforts to broker a comprehensive regional settlement remain actively ongoing.
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