403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran World Cup Team Faces Same-Day Entry, Exit Rule for Matches in US
(MENAFN) Iran’s national football team has been instructed that it must enter and leave the United States on the same day for its World Cup matches held on American soil, according to the Iranian ambassador to Mexico speaking to reporters on Sunday.
The directive comes as the squad adjusts its preparations amid heightened geopolitical tensions and has relocated its training base to Mexico instead of its previously planned camp in Tucson, Arizona, according to reports.
The Iranian envoy, Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh, explained the restrictions governing the team’s travel arrangements.
"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day,” Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters, citing visa restrictions.
Iran is scheduled to play three group-stage matches in the United States, including two fixtures in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.
The travel limitations come against a backdrop of rising regional tensions, following military strikes and retaliatory actions that have intensified instability across parts of the Middle East in recent months, according to reports.
Iran has responded with counterstrikes and actions targeting regional adversaries and sites linked to US military presence, while also contributing to disruptions affecting key maritime shipping routes considered vital for global energy transport.
The directive comes as the squad adjusts its preparations amid heightened geopolitical tensions and has relocated its training base to Mexico instead of its previously planned camp in Tucson, Arizona, according to reports.
The Iranian envoy, Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh, explained the restrictions governing the team’s travel arrangements.
"We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day,” Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh told reporters, citing visa restrictions.
Iran is scheduled to play three group-stage matches in the United States, including two fixtures in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.
The travel limitations come against a backdrop of rising regional tensions, following military strikes and retaliatory actions that have intensified instability across parts of the Middle East in recent months, according to reports.
Iran has responded with counterstrikes and actions targeting regional adversaries and sites linked to US military presence, while also contributing to disruptions affecting key maritime shipping routes considered vital for global energy transport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment