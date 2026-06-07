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Messi Sidelined as Argentina Edge Honduras in World Cup Warm-Up
(MENAFN) Captain Lionel Messi remained on the bench as Argentina continued its World Cup preparations with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Honduras on Saturday.
Messi, managing muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, took part in the pre-match warmup at Kyle Field before watching from the sidelines as goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giuliano Simeone sealed the win.
Despite his absence, Messi is expected to be fit in time for Argentina's opening World Cup group match against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is far from the only injury concern for the defending world champions. Earlier Saturday, defender Leonardo Balerdi was cut from the Albiceleste squad due to a lower leg injury. Fitness doubts also surround Gonzalo Montiel (quadriceps), Nahuel Molina (hamstring), and Leandro Paredes (hamstring), while forward Julian Alvarez (ankle) and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (hand) are expected to be available when the tournament kicks off.
Coach Lionel Scaloni acknowledged the mounting injury list had left him undecided on a replacement for Balerdi, saying he would wait until after Argentina's final warmup against Iceland on Tuesday before making any late additions.
"We're not at 100 percent with many players. We still have one more match to draw conclusions," he said. "We have another game on Tuesday and we're not rushing to choose the player who will join the squad."
"What happened to Leo [Balerdi] means we have to evaluate several other teammates as well, and we won't make any decisions until Tuesday without seeing how everyone else is," Scaloni added.
Argentina will face Austria and Jordan alongside Algeria in Group J as it bids to become only the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cup titles.
Messi, managing muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, took part in the pre-match warmup at Kyle Field before watching from the sidelines as goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giuliano Simeone sealed the win.
Despite his absence, Messi is expected to be fit in time for Argentina's opening World Cup group match against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is far from the only injury concern for the defending world champions. Earlier Saturday, defender Leonardo Balerdi was cut from the Albiceleste squad due to a lower leg injury. Fitness doubts also surround Gonzalo Montiel (quadriceps), Nahuel Molina (hamstring), and Leandro Paredes (hamstring), while forward Julian Alvarez (ankle) and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (hand) are expected to be available when the tournament kicks off.
Coach Lionel Scaloni acknowledged the mounting injury list had left him undecided on a replacement for Balerdi, saying he would wait until after Argentina's final warmup against Iceland on Tuesday before making any late additions.
"We're not at 100 percent with many players. We still have one more match to draw conclusions," he said. "We have another game on Tuesday and we're not rushing to choose the player who will join the squad."
"What happened to Leo [Balerdi] means we have to evaluate several other teammates as well, and we won't make any decisions until Tuesday without seeing how everyone else is," Scaloni added.
Argentina will face Austria and Jordan alongside Algeria in Group J as it bids to become only the third team in history to win back-to-back World Cup titles.
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