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Kuwait, Bahrain Blast Iran Attacks as Dangerous Escalation
(MENAFN) Kuwait and Bahrain issued furious condemnations Saturday following renewed Iranian missile and drone strikes on their territories, denouncing the attacks as brazen violations of national sovereignty and a perilous escalation with grave implications for regional stability.
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, posting on social media platform X, declared the strikes a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, as well as a direct breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.
The ministry warned that the continued assaults represented a dangerous new threshold of escalation at a moment when the international community remains laser-focused on preventing the region from being dragged into a broader conflict.
"The attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext," the ministry stated categorically.
Bahrain's Foreign Ministry echoed those concerns in a formal statement, asserting that the strikes constituted a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire Gulf region. Manama called on Tehran to immediately halt its offensive operations, restore full and unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, and uphold the right to freedom of maritime navigation under international law.
Earlier Saturday, both Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed they had intercepted incoming missile and drone attacks, as Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) openly acknowledged striking the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain — framing the assault as retaliation for prior U.S. strikes on Qeshm Island and Sirik County in southern Iran.
The latest exchange follows a rapidly intensifying cycle of strikes: just days earlier, the IRGC had launched missile and drone attacks against the same two U.S. bases, itself a declared retaliation for an American strike on an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island — underscoring how swiftly the confrontation is spiraling with no resolution in sight.
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, posting on social media platform X, declared the strikes a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, as well as a direct breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.
The ministry warned that the continued assaults represented a dangerous new threshold of escalation at a moment when the international community remains laser-focused on preventing the region from being dragged into a broader conflict.
"The attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext," the ministry stated categorically.
Bahrain's Foreign Ministry echoed those concerns in a formal statement, asserting that the strikes constituted a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire Gulf region. Manama called on Tehran to immediately halt its offensive operations, restore full and unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, and uphold the right to freedom of maritime navigation under international law.
Earlier Saturday, both Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed they had intercepted incoming missile and drone attacks, as Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) openly acknowledged striking the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain — framing the assault as retaliation for prior U.S. strikes on Qeshm Island and Sirik County in southern Iran.
The latest exchange follows a rapidly intensifying cycle of strikes: just days earlier, the IRGC had launched missile and drone attacks against the same two U.S. bases, itself a declared retaliation for an American strike on an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island — underscoring how swiftly the confrontation is spiraling with no resolution in sight.
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