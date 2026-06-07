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NATO Launches Finland Force with 600 Troops on Russia's Flank
(MENAFN) NATO's Forward Land Forces Finland (FLF Finland) was formally stood up on Saturday, anchored by a Swedish battalion-sized battlegroup as its operational core, Finland's Ministry of Defence announced — marking a landmark moment in the alliance's fortification of its northern frontier.
Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen hailed the milestone as "a significant step" in bolstering Finland and the broader northern flank of the alliance.
At the heart of FLF Finland lies a Swedish battlegroup of approximately 600 soldiers stationed in Boden, northern Sweden, operating under the command of a multinational staff element headquartered in Rovaniemi, northern Finland.
Rovaniemi — the capital of Lapland, situated roughly 250 kilometers northeast of Boden — together with the Swedish garrison city forms a critical node in NATO's rapidly taking shape defense corridor across the High North.
With FLF Finland now operational, both the Swedish battlegroup and the multinational staff element have been formally transferred under the authority of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
The Finnish ministry noted that the battlegroup already demonstrated its rapid-deployment capability during the Cold Response 26 exercise earlier this year, successfully transferring forces swiftly from Boden into Finnish territory. Looking ahead, FLF Finland is slated to expand regularly from a battalion-sized formation to a full brigade-sized unit.
Britain, France, Italy, Denmark, and Iceland have all committed to participating in the development of FLF Finland, while Norway has formally signaled its intention to contribute — reflecting the breadth of allied resolve to defend NATO's northern edge.
Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen hailed the milestone as "a significant step" in bolstering Finland and the broader northern flank of the alliance.
At the heart of FLF Finland lies a Swedish battlegroup of approximately 600 soldiers stationed in Boden, northern Sweden, operating under the command of a multinational staff element headquartered in Rovaniemi, northern Finland.
Rovaniemi — the capital of Lapland, situated roughly 250 kilometers northeast of Boden — together with the Swedish garrison city forms a critical node in NATO's rapidly taking shape defense corridor across the High North.
With FLF Finland now operational, both the Swedish battlegroup and the multinational staff element have been formally transferred under the authority of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
The Finnish ministry noted that the battlegroup already demonstrated its rapid-deployment capability during the Cold Response 26 exercise earlier this year, successfully transferring forces swiftly from Boden into Finnish territory. Looking ahead, FLF Finland is slated to expand regularly from a battalion-sized formation to a full brigade-sized unit.
Britain, France, Italy, Denmark, and Iceland have all committed to participating in the development of FLF Finland, while Norway has formally signaled its intention to contribute — reflecting the breadth of allied resolve to defend NATO's northern edge.
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