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Israel Kills 3 Lebanese Soldiers, President Vows No Surrender
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a fierce condemnation Saturday following an Israeli strike on a Lebanese Army patrol that claimed the lives of two officers and one soldier, denouncing the assault as a blatant affront to national sovereignty and international law.
The attack struck a military patrol on the Khardali-Nabatieh road, and Aoun declared it a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and internationally recognized norms. In a formal statement, he characterized the strike as part of a sustained Israeli escalation threatening peace and security across southern Lebanon — even as Beirut presses forward with negotiations in Washington aimed at halting the relentless Israeli offensive.
Aoun mourned the fallen servicemen as the latest additions to a grim and growing roster of victims — military and civilian alike — killed in Israeli strikes, a toll he noted includes children, women, paramedics, rescue workers, and journalists.
The president extended his personal condolences to the Lebanese Army command and the bereaved families, paying tribute to the officers, soldiers, and personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their homeland and its sovereignty.
Aoun made clear that such attacks would neither weaken Lebanon's resolve nor strip the nation of its full national rights, vowing the country would stand firm in protecting its land and people.
In a direct appeal to the international community, Aoun demanded that global powers fulfill their obligations, bring the repeated strikes to an immediate halt, and enforce compliance with relevant international resolutions — the only path, he stressed, to preserving Lebanon's security and long-term stability.
The attack struck a military patrol on the Khardali-Nabatieh road, and Aoun declared it a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and internationally recognized norms. In a formal statement, he characterized the strike as part of a sustained Israeli escalation threatening peace and security across southern Lebanon — even as Beirut presses forward with negotiations in Washington aimed at halting the relentless Israeli offensive.
Aoun mourned the fallen servicemen as the latest additions to a grim and growing roster of victims — military and civilian alike — killed in Israeli strikes, a toll he noted includes children, women, paramedics, rescue workers, and journalists.
The president extended his personal condolences to the Lebanese Army command and the bereaved families, paying tribute to the officers, soldiers, and personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their homeland and its sovereignty.
Aoun made clear that such attacks would neither weaken Lebanon's resolve nor strip the nation of its full national rights, vowing the country would stand firm in protecting its land and people.
In a direct appeal to the international community, Aoun demanded that global powers fulfill their obligations, bring the repeated strikes to an immediate halt, and enforce compliance with relevant international resolutions — the only path, he stressed, to preserving Lebanon's security and long-term stability.
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