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UN Warns Renewed Fighting in E. DR Congo Threatens Civilians, Ebola Response
(MENAFN) Escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is endangering civilians and disrupting efforts to respond to the Ebola outbreak, according to reports from UN humanitarian agencies.
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that recent attacks and clashes across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces have led to civilian deaths, forced displacement, and severe limits on humanitarian access.
In North Kivu, local authorities reported an armed assault in Beni territory on Tuesday night that left at least 24 civilians dead and triggered new population movements. Additional fighting in Masisi territory on Wednesday caused further displacement, adding to an already major crisis that has seen around 270,000 people forced from their homes as of May.
"The renewed violence has compelled humanitarian organizations to restrict movements in several areas, further limiting access to affected populations,"
OCHA also reported that insecurity in South Kivu has intensified, with hostilities in Fizi and Mwenga territories involving drone activity, according to local authorities. These developments have sparked additional displacement and worsened access constraints in the region, where more than 165,000 people have reportedly been cut off from regular humanitarian assistance over the past two years.
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that recent attacks and clashes across North Kivu and South Kivu provinces have led to civilian deaths, forced displacement, and severe limits on humanitarian access.
In North Kivu, local authorities reported an armed assault in Beni territory on Tuesday night that left at least 24 civilians dead and triggered new population movements. Additional fighting in Masisi territory on Wednesday caused further displacement, adding to an already major crisis that has seen around 270,000 people forced from their homes as of May.
"The renewed violence has compelled humanitarian organizations to restrict movements in several areas, further limiting access to affected populations,"
OCHA also reported that insecurity in South Kivu has intensified, with hostilities in Fizi and Mwenga territories involving drone activity, according to local authorities. These developments have sparked additional displacement and worsened access constraints in the region, where more than 165,000 people have reportedly been cut off from regular humanitarian assistance over the past two years.
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