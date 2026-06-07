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Brazil Police Chief Rejects U.S. Terror Designation for Criminal Gangs
(MENAFN) Brazil’s federal police chief has pushed back against a recent decision by the United States to classify two of the country’s largest criminal organizations as terrorist groups, according to reports.
The U.S. State Department recently designated the First Capital Command (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV) as terrorist organizations, with the measure officially taking effect on Friday.
Andrei Rodrigues, head of Brazil’s Federal Police, said in comments to TV channelthat the classification is incorrect, arguing that terrorism is driven by ideological or religious motivations, while criminal groups are primarily focused on financial gain.
"That classification is a mistake," Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of Brazil's Federal Police, told TV channel, adding that terrorist groups are driven by ideological or religious goals while criminal gangs seek profit.
He added that Brazil’s overall strategy in dealing with these organizations will remain unchanged despite the U.S. decision.
Rodrigues said federal police will continue to focus on disrupting the groups’ funding networks, leadership structures, and operational activities, while also pursuing closer cooperation with U.S. authorities on issues such as intelligence sharing, arms trafficking, and extradition of fugitives.
The move comes amid growing diplomatic friction between Brazil and the United States, including disputes over tariffs on Brazilian exports and criticism from Washington regarding Brazil’s judicial system.
The U.S. State Department recently designated the First Capital Command (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV) as terrorist organizations, with the measure officially taking effect on Friday.
Andrei Rodrigues, head of Brazil’s Federal Police, said in comments to TV channelthat the classification is incorrect, arguing that terrorism is driven by ideological or religious motivations, while criminal groups are primarily focused on financial gain.
"That classification is a mistake," Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of Brazil's Federal Police, told TV channel, adding that terrorist groups are driven by ideological or religious goals while criminal gangs seek profit.
He added that Brazil’s overall strategy in dealing with these organizations will remain unchanged despite the U.S. decision.
Rodrigues said federal police will continue to focus on disrupting the groups’ funding networks, leadership structures, and operational activities, while also pursuing closer cooperation with U.S. authorities on issues such as intelligence sharing, arms trafficking, and extradition of fugitives.
The move comes amid growing diplomatic friction between Brazil and the United States, including disputes over tariffs on Brazilian exports and criticism from Washington regarding Brazil’s judicial system.
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