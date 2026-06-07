403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Provides Medical Supplies to Boost Zambia’s Ebola Preparedness
(MENAFN) Medical support has been delivered to Zambia to strengthen its readiness and response capabilities amid concerns over the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, according to reports.
The assistance package, provided by the World Health Organization, is estimated at 22,000 U.S. dollars and includes personal protective equipment, laboratory reagents, and materials used for transporting medical specimens.
During a handover ceremony held in Lusaka, the capital, the WHO Representative in Zambia, Clement Peter Lasuba, said the initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing the country’s ability to prepare for and respond to health emergencies.
He also noted that the supplies are expected to improve Zambia’s capacity to detect and test suspected Ebola cases, especially after the deployment of a mobile laboratory.
"This handover is not simply a donation; it is a contribution toward a stronger, safer, and more resilient health system, one that is capable of detecting threats, responding rapidly, and protecting communities before outbreaks become emergencies," he said.
Lasuba further expressed appreciation for the steps taken by Zambian authorities to strengthen national preparedness, including the creation of a response plan and other preventive health measures.
He added that the World Health Organization, working alongside the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has launched a broader continental preparedness strategy aimed at containing the outbreak quickly, supporting affected countries, and preventing its spread to neighboring states.
The assistance package, provided by the World Health Organization, is estimated at 22,000 U.S. dollars and includes personal protective equipment, laboratory reagents, and materials used for transporting medical specimens.
During a handover ceremony held in Lusaka, the capital, the WHO Representative in Zambia, Clement Peter Lasuba, said the initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing the country’s ability to prepare for and respond to health emergencies.
He also noted that the supplies are expected to improve Zambia’s capacity to detect and test suspected Ebola cases, especially after the deployment of a mobile laboratory.
"This handover is not simply a donation; it is a contribution toward a stronger, safer, and more resilient health system, one that is capable of detecting threats, responding rapidly, and protecting communities before outbreaks become emergencies," he said.
Lasuba further expressed appreciation for the steps taken by Zambian authorities to strengthen national preparedness, including the creation of a response plan and other preventive health measures.
He added that the World Health Organization, working alongside the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has launched a broader continental preparedness strategy aimed at containing the outbreak quickly, supporting affected countries, and preventing its spread to neighboring states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment