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Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Iranian Missile, Drone Threat
(MENAFN) Kuwait restored full air traffic operations at 6:15 a.m. local time (0315 GMT) on Saturday, ending a tense two-hour airspace shutdown imposed as a precautionary measure amid an escalating security threat, the country's civil aviation authority confirmed.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in a statement carried by a state-run news agency, said flight operations were reinstated following close coordination with relevant authorities, who verified that the situation had stabilized and any potential threat had been fully neutralized.
The authority disclosed that Kuwaiti airspace had been temporarily sealed in direct response to attacks that officials attributed to what they characterized as Iranian aggression — a closure that grounded flights across one of the Gulf's busiest aviation hubs.
The suspension coincided with the activation of Kuwaiti air defense systems, which were scrambled to counter what the military identified as incoming hostile missile and drone threats bearing down on the country.
With the all-clear issued and airspace restored, authorities signaled the immediate crisis had passed — though the broader regional confrontation that triggered the shutdown shows little sign of abating.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in a statement carried by a state-run news agency, said flight operations were reinstated following close coordination with relevant authorities, who verified that the situation had stabilized and any potential threat had been fully neutralized.
The authority disclosed that Kuwaiti airspace had been temporarily sealed in direct response to attacks that officials attributed to what they characterized as Iranian aggression — a closure that grounded flights across one of the Gulf's busiest aviation hubs.
The suspension coincided with the activation of Kuwaiti air defense systems, which were scrambled to counter what the military identified as incoming hostile missile and drone threats bearing down on the country.
With the all-clear issued and airspace restored, authorities signaled the immediate crisis had passed — though the broader regional confrontation that triggered the shutdown shows little sign of abating.
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