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Ukraine Targets St. Petersburg with Massive Drone Assault
(MENAFN) St. Petersburg came under a sweeping Ukrainian drone offensive Saturday morning, Governor Alexander Beglov announced via his Max channel, urging millions of residents to shelter in place as air defense systems engaged the incoming threat.
"On the morning of June 6, St. Petersburg came under a large-scale attack by military unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense systems are operating. In accordance with the recommendations of the Operational Command, I ask St. Petersburg residents to remain in their homes and not to go outside," Beglov said.
The warning came as residents across St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region reported rattling sonic impacts echoing through the early morning hours — powerful blasts consistent with aerial interceptions overhead.
By Saturday morning, authorities confirmed that 86 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down, according to the governor of the Leningrad region, which encircles the city. No casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported thus far.
The assault represents the second major drone strike to hit St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the launch of this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — a flagship annual gathering that draws global business and political leaders, and which concludes Saturday.
"On the morning of June 6, St. Petersburg came under a large-scale attack by military unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense systems are operating. In accordance with the recommendations of the Operational Command, I ask St. Petersburg residents to remain in their homes and not to go outside," Beglov said.
The warning came as residents across St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region reported rattling sonic impacts echoing through the early morning hours — powerful blasts consistent with aerial interceptions overhead.
By Saturday morning, authorities confirmed that 86 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down, according to the governor of the Leningrad region, which encircles the city. No casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported thus far.
The assault represents the second major drone strike to hit St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the launch of this year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — a flagship annual gathering that draws global business and political leaders, and which concludes Saturday.
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