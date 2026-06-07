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South Korea Accuses North Korea of Sanctions-Busting Mineral Exports
(MENAFN) South Korea has accused its rival North Korea of continuing illegal exports of coal and mineral resources in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to reports citing intelligence assessments.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly said North Korea exported around 1.5 million tons of coal last year and also continued trading other minerals such as iron ore, despite restrictions under UN Security Council resolutions.
According to reports, a South Korean lawmaker said intelligence findings indicate that North Korea has been using both domestic and foreign-flagged vessels linked to China, Russia, and other countries to facilitate shipments, while also smuggling refined petroleum products.
The allegations also include claims that Pyongyang is attempting to disguise some of its coal exports by falsely labeling them as Russian-origin in order to bypass sanctions.
UN sanctions prohibit North Korea from exporting coal and other natural resources that could generate revenue for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The NIS further assessed that North Korea continues to import large quantities of refined oil from China and Russia, with imports reportedly exceeding UN-set limits by several times, reflecting deepening economic ties despite international restrictions.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly said North Korea exported around 1.5 million tons of coal last year and also continued trading other minerals such as iron ore, despite restrictions under UN Security Council resolutions.
According to reports, a South Korean lawmaker said intelligence findings indicate that North Korea has been using both domestic and foreign-flagged vessels linked to China, Russia, and other countries to facilitate shipments, while also smuggling refined petroleum products.
The allegations also include claims that Pyongyang is attempting to disguise some of its coal exports by falsely labeling them as Russian-origin in order to bypass sanctions.
UN sanctions prohibit North Korea from exporting coal and other natural resources that could generate revenue for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The NIS further assessed that North Korea continues to import large quantities of refined oil from China and Russia, with imports reportedly exceeding UN-set limits by several times, reflecting deepening economic ties despite international restrictions.
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