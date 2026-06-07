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U.S. Measles Cases Top 2,000 for Second Straight Year, CDC Warns
(MENAFN) The United States has crossed the 2,000-case threshold for measles in back-to-back years, according to federal health data published Friday — a stark indicator of the country's deepening public health challenge.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed in an official release that 2,030 measles cases have been recorded nationwide so far this year.
The CDC identified 30 separate outbreaks in 2026, with a striking 93 percent of all confirmed cases traced directly to outbreak clusters. Children and young people remain disproportionately affected, accounting for roughly 72 percent of infections among those under the age of 20.
One notable development: the hospitalization rate has declined to approximately 6 percent in 2026, compared to 11 percent recorded in 2025 — suggesting some easing in clinical severity even as case numbers remain elevated.
The surge follows an already alarming 2025, in which the United States logged 2,288 confirmed measles cases — the highest single-year total since the disease was officially declared eliminated from the country in 2000, and the largest case count reported in over three decades.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed in an official release that 2,030 measles cases have been recorded nationwide so far this year.
The CDC identified 30 separate outbreaks in 2026, with a striking 93 percent of all confirmed cases traced directly to outbreak clusters. Children and young people remain disproportionately affected, accounting for roughly 72 percent of infections among those under the age of 20.
One notable development: the hospitalization rate has declined to approximately 6 percent in 2026, compared to 11 percent recorded in 2025 — suggesting some easing in clinical severity even as case numbers remain elevated.
The surge follows an already alarming 2025, in which the United States logged 2,288 confirmed measles cases — the highest single-year total since the disease was officially declared eliminated from the country in 2000, and the largest case count reported in over three decades.
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