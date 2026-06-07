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North Korea Reaffirms “Nuclear Status” Ahead of Xi Jinping Visit
(MENAFN) North Korea has reaffirmed its position as a nuclear-armed state, declaring its status “irreversible” ahead of an upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to reports citing state media.
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong-un, said the country’s nuclear status is “absolutely irreversible” and described its weapons program as “nonnegotiable,” rejecting international calls for denuclearization.
The remarks come as Xi is scheduled to begin a two-day state visit to Pyongyang on Monday, marking his first trip to the country in seven years.
The visit follows recent diplomatic meetings involving Xi and both US and Russian leaders in Beijing. According to reports, the White House said discussions with US President Donald Trump reaffirmed a shared goal of North Korea’s denuclearization.
China has not released full details of the talks but has said it continues to seek a political resolution to the nuclear issue through its own diplomatic approach.
Xi’s visit was reportedly extended at the invitation of the North Korean leadership as regional nuclear tensions remain a key international concern.
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong-un, said the country’s nuclear status is “absolutely irreversible” and described its weapons program as “nonnegotiable,” rejecting international calls for denuclearization.
The remarks come as Xi is scheduled to begin a two-day state visit to Pyongyang on Monday, marking his first trip to the country in seven years.
The visit follows recent diplomatic meetings involving Xi and both US and Russian leaders in Beijing. According to reports, the White House said discussions with US President Donald Trump reaffirmed a shared goal of North Korea’s denuclearization.
China has not released full details of the talks but has said it continues to seek a political resolution to the nuclear issue through its own diplomatic approach.
Xi’s visit was reportedly extended at the invitation of the North Korean leadership as regional nuclear tensions remain a key international concern.
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