403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting Near Toledo Festival Injures at Least Twelve People
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were injured in a shooting near a festival area in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, prompting a major police response and an ongoing search for those responsible, according to authorities.
Police said gunfire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival area. Officials believe at least two shooters may have been involved and were possibly firing at each other, according to police statements reported by a media outlet.
Authorities confirmed that victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with at least two people reported to be in critical condition. Police said the suspects remained at large as of late Saturday.
Investigators are also examining a second location as part of the broader inquiry into the incident. Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence and ongoing operations.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he was “deeply concerned” about the shooting as investigations continue and more details are expected to emerge.
Police said gunfire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival area. Officials believe at least two shooters may have been involved and were possibly firing at each other, according to police statements reported by a media outlet.
Authorities confirmed that victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with at least two people reported to be in critical condition. Police said the suspects remained at large as of late Saturday.
Investigators are also examining a second location as part of the broader inquiry into the incident. Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence and ongoing operations.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he was “deeply concerned” about the shooting as investigations continue and more details are expected to emerge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment