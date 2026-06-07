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US Lawmakers Warn of Intelligence Gap Over Surveillance Law Vote
(MENAFN) Two Republican lawmakers have warned that the United States could face a gap in foreign intelligence collection if key surveillance authorities are not extended before a June 12 deadline, according to reports.
The concerns center on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act), particularly Section 702, which allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications involving foreign targets without individual warrants.
Supporters of the provision, which was introduced after the September 11 attacks, argue it remains essential for national security operations. Critics, however, say it raises serious civil liberties concerns due to the scope of surveillance powers it authorizes.
According to reports citing a post by journalist Andrew Desiderio on X, Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for what they described as a “potential significant gap in foreign intelligence collection” if the extension is blocked in the Senate.
The dispute reportedly stems from Democratic opposition linked to broader disagreements over intelligence-related policy decisions, with the expiration deadline for the authority approaching on June 12.
The concerns center on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act), particularly Section 702, which allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications involving foreign targets without individual warrants.
Supporters of the provision, which was introduced after the September 11 attacks, argue it remains essential for national security operations. Critics, however, say it raises serious civil liberties concerns due to the scope of surveillance powers it authorizes.
According to reports citing a post by journalist Andrew Desiderio on X, Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prepare for what they described as a “potential significant gap in foreign intelligence collection” if the extension is blocked in the Senate.
The dispute reportedly stems from Democratic opposition linked to broader disagreements over intelligence-related policy decisions, with the expiration deadline for the authority approaching on June 12.
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