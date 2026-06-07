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Russia, Ukraine Swap 185 Prisoners Each in Latest Exchange
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine conducted a symmetrical prisoner exchange Friday, with both sides releasing 185 captives apiece in what marks the latest such swap amid the ongoing conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
Moscow recovered 185 of its servicemen from Ukrainian-controlled territory, simultaneously transferring an equal number of Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv as part of the reciprocal arrangement, the ministry said.
The repatriated Russian soldiers have since been transported to Belarus, where they are currently receiving psychological and medical attention to address the toll of captivity, before being transferred back to Russia for continued treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry added.
Moscow recovered 185 of its servicemen from Ukrainian-controlled territory, simultaneously transferring an equal number of Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv as part of the reciprocal arrangement, the ministry said.
The repatriated Russian soldiers have since been transported to Belarus, where they are currently receiving psychological and medical attention to address the toll of captivity, before being transferred back to Russia for continued treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry added.
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