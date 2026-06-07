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Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest German Armed Forces Day in Munich, Unna
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted German Armed Forces Day events in Munich and Unna on Saturday, staging demonstrations against Germany’s military support for Israel and its arms exports, according to reports.
The group “Peacefully against Genocide” said its supporters carried out peaceful protests during the Bundeswehr Day events in both cities.
In a statement, the organizers claimed that much of the military equipment displayed at the events was produced by Rheinmetall, which they said supplies weapons and ammunition to Israel and plans to open a new factory in Berlin in July.
Footage circulating on social media showed activists climbing onto a tank and displaying a banner reading “Genocide with German weapons.”
One activist identified as Hannes said the protests aimed to highlight the use of German-made weapons in international conflicts.
“Here on Bundeswehr Day, equipment and weapons are put on display. The Bundeswehr is celebrated; killing machines are glorified. And all this while the weapons on display here are exported to kill,” he said.
The group “Peacefully against Genocide” said its supporters carried out peaceful protests during the Bundeswehr Day events in both cities.
In a statement, the organizers claimed that much of the military equipment displayed at the events was produced by Rheinmetall, which they said supplies weapons and ammunition to Israel and plans to open a new factory in Berlin in July.
Footage circulating on social media showed activists climbing onto a tank and displaying a banner reading “Genocide with German weapons.”
One activist identified as Hannes said the protests aimed to highlight the use of German-made weapons in international conflicts.
“Here on Bundeswehr Day, equipment and weapons are put on display. The Bundeswehr is celebrated; killing machines are glorified. And all this while the weapons on display here are exported to kill,” he said.
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