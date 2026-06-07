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Kuwait Transfers Afghanistan's Embassy to Taliban-Appointed Diplomat

Kuwait Transfers Afghanistan's Embassy to Taliban-Appointed Diplomat


2026-06-07 05:37:01
(MENAFN) Kuwait has formally handed over control of Afghanistan's embassy to a senior diplomat officially designated by the Afghan government, local media outlet TOLOnews reported late Thursday — marking a significant diplomatic development in the region.

Mawlawi Mohammad Shafiq Khatib, a seasoned veteran of the Afghan foreign ministry with extensive experience in diplomatic affairs, has officially assumed leadership of the mission as its newly appointed head, according to the report.

The development signals a slow but continuing shift in how regional governments are navigating their formal ties with Kabul under its current administration.

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