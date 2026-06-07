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Iraqi PM Says Business Leaders Will Join US Visit to Boost Investment Ties
(MENAFN) Ali Falih al-Zaidi announced on Saturday that he will be accompanied by a group of business leaders during an upcoming official visit to the United States, aimed at expanding investment cooperation and strengthening economic ties, according to reports.
In a statement published on the Iraqi prime minister’s official website, al-Zaidi made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of the private sector, including business figures, members of economic development bodies, officials from the Iraqi Economic Council, and private banking leaders.
He said: “We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation.”
Al-Zaidi described Iraq’s private sector as a key partner in the government’s development strategy, emphasizing that Baghdad is working to support its role in driving economic growth.
He also said the government maintains an open-door approach to private-sector concerns and proposals, while pledging efforts to combat corruption and extortion in all forms, according to reports.
In a statement published on the Iraqi prime minister’s official website, al-Zaidi made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of the private sector, including business figures, members of economic development bodies, officials from the Iraqi Economic Council, and private banking leaders.
He said: “We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation.”
Al-Zaidi described Iraq’s private sector as a key partner in the government’s development strategy, emphasizing that Baghdad is working to support its role in driving economic growth.
He also said the government maintains an open-door approach to private-sector concerns and proposals, while pledging efforts to combat corruption and extortion in all forms, according to reports.
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