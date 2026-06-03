Aamir Khan Net Worth: 5 Ultra-Luxury Assets Owned By The 'Lagaan' Actor

Aamir Khan Net Worth: With an estimated net worth of Rs 1862 crore, Aamir Khan has built an impressive portfolio of luxury homes, premium vehicles and real estate investments. Here's a closer look at some of the actor's most expensive possessions

The actor's primary residence in Mumbai is a sprawling sea-facing property located in Bandra. Spread across approximately 5,000 square feet over two floors, the residence reportedly cost around Rs 60 crore. One section of the home also functions as his professional workspace.

ALSO READ: Inside Aamir Khan's Luxurious Homes: Mumbai Apartment to Panchgani Retreat (PHOTOS)

Panchgani Farmhouse

Away from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle, Aamir Khan owns a serene farmhouse in Panchgani. Spread across nearly two acres, the property is often used by the actor and his family as a retreat. The farmhouse was reportedly acquired for around Rs 7 crore and remains one of his most cherished investments.

Strong Real Estate Portfolio

Apart from his headline-making properties, Aamir is known to have diversified his wealth through multiple real estate holdings, making property one of the key pillars of his financial portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz S600

Among the most expensive vehicles in Aamir Khan's garage is the Mercedes-Benz S600. Renowned for its luxury, comfort and advanced technology, the premium sedan is valued at approximately Rs 10.5 crore.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is another standout vehicle in his collection. Favoured by celebrities and business tycoons around the world, the luxury sedan reportedly carries a price tag ranging between Rs 6.95 crore and Rs 7.95 crore, making it one of the most prestigious cars owned by the actor.