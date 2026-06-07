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Iran Travel to Mexico as Visa Delays Cloud World Cup Preparations
(MENAFN) The Iran national football team has left Türkiye for Mexico following the completion of a 15-day training camp in Antalya, as part of its buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to reports.
The squad departed on Saturday afternoon and is expected to reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana after a long journey of roughly 20 hours. The team is continuing its preparations ahead of the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to reports, visa complications remain unresolved for a portion of the delegation. Fifteen members of the team’s administrative and management staff have not yet been granted entry visas to the United States. However, those who successfully obtained Mexican visas were able to travel as planned.
Efforts to resolve the outstanding visa cases are ongoing, with the issue being handled through coordination between the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA. Additional follow-up discussions are expected to continue once the team arrives in Mexico.
It was also noted that all players and coaching staff have already secured U.S. visas and are not facing any travel restrictions.
The visa situation has become a significant concern ahead of the tournament, since although Iran is expected to base itself in Tijuana, all of its Group G matches are scheduled to take place in the United States.
The team has been conducting its final preparation camp in Antalya since May 19 as part of its build-up to the global competition.
The squad departed on Saturday afternoon and is expected to reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana after a long journey of roughly 20 hours. The team is continuing its preparations ahead of the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to reports, visa complications remain unresolved for a portion of the delegation. Fifteen members of the team’s administrative and management staff have not yet been granted entry visas to the United States. However, those who successfully obtained Mexican visas were able to travel as planned.
Efforts to resolve the outstanding visa cases are ongoing, with the issue being handled through coordination between the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA. Additional follow-up discussions are expected to continue once the team arrives in Mexico.
It was also noted that all players and coaching staff have already secured U.S. visas and are not facing any travel restrictions.
The visa situation has become a significant concern ahead of the tournament, since although Iran is expected to base itself in Tijuana, all of its Group G matches are scheduled to take place in the United States.
The team has been conducting its final preparation camp in Antalya since May 19 as part of its build-up to the global competition.
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