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Drone Strike on Gaza City Tent Shelter Kills Six Amid Ceasefire Tensions
(MENAFN) At least six Palestinians were killed and 10 others, including children, were wounded on Saturday after an Israeli drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City, according to medical sources.
Witnesses said the strike targeted a tent in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, located west of Gaza City, destroying it and damaging nearby makeshift shelters, according to reports.
Medical officials confirmed the death toll of six, adding that 10 people were injured in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately issue a comment on the strike.
According to Palestinian authorities, the attack occurred amid ongoing violations of a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10.
Palestinian figures said that since the ceasefire began, 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in what they described as near-daily attacks.
Witnesses said the strike targeted a tent in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, located west of Gaza City, destroying it and damaging nearby makeshift shelters, according to reports.
Medical officials confirmed the death toll of six, adding that 10 people were injured in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately issue a comment on the strike.
According to Palestinian authorities, the attack occurred amid ongoing violations of a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10.
Palestinian figures said that since the ceasefire began, 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in what they described as near-daily attacks.
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