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South Korea Nominates Second-Ever Female Prime Minister
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has put forward Cabinet minister Han Seong-sook as the country's next prime minister, local media reported Sunday, citing a senior presidential official.
Should the National Assembly confirm her appointment, Han — who currently serves as minister of small and medium-sized enterprises — would make history as only the second woman to hold the nation's top executive office, Seoul-based media reported. Han Myeong-sook holds the distinction of being South Korea's first female prime minister, having served in the role between 2006 and 2007.
The nomination follows the departure of incumbent Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who served as the Lee administration's inaugural premier and is reportedly stepping down to mount a bid for leadership of the ruling Democratic Party.
The cabinet reshuffling arrives as President Lee's administration marks a symbolic milestone — one full year in office since his inauguration on June 4 last year.
In anticipation of a swift confirmation process, the premier's office has already assembled a dedicated team to assist the prime minister nominee in preparing for her upcoming parliamentary confirmation hearing, according to reports.
Should the National Assembly confirm her appointment, Han — who currently serves as minister of small and medium-sized enterprises — would make history as only the second woman to hold the nation's top executive office, Seoul-based media reported. Han Myeong-sook holds the distinction of being South Korea's first female prime minister, having served in the role between 2006 and 2007.
The nomination follows the departure of incumbent Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who served as the Lee administration's inaugural premier and is reportedly stepping down to mount a bid for leadership of the ruling Democratic Party.
The cabinet reshuffling arrives as President Lee's administration marks a symbolic milestone — one full year in office since his inauguration on June 4 last year.
In anticipation of a swift confirmation process, the premier's office has already assembled a dedicated team to assist the prime minister nominee in preparing for her upcoming parliamentary confirmation hearing, according to reports.
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