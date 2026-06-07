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Rosneft Chief Says US Energy Firms Gain From Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

Rosneft Chief Says US Energy Firms Gain From Strait of Hormuz Turmoil


2026-06-07 05:17:31
(MENAFN) US oil producers have emerged as the primary beneficiaries of disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, gaining what Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin described as "noncompetitive advantages" and greater opportunities to market energy supplies at elevated prices, according to reports.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin said exports of American hydrocarbons are currently reaching unprecedented levels.

Referring to projections by an energy consultancy, he said US oil and gas producers could receive more than $60 billion in additional profits in 2026 if crude prices remain near $100 per barrel.

"Additional tax revenues from the sector could amount to about $80 billion," he added.

Sechin also argued that China is in a stronger position than many other countries to cope with potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. He attributed this resilience to what he characterized as Beijing’s long-term planning and balanced strategy toward energy security.

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