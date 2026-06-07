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Pope Leo XIV Rejects “Just War” Claim on US–Israel Conflict with Iran
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV said the ongoing military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran cannot be described as a “just war,” arguing that traditional interpretations of the concept are no longer applicable in the age of modern weapons, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists aboard his flight from Rome to Madrid during the fourth overseas trip of his papacy, the pontiff was asked about comments by US Vice President JD Vance, who had cited the just war doctrine while defending Washington’s military actions against Tehran.
“There is no just war there,” Pope Leo said.
He went on to question the relevance of the historical doctrine in contemporary conflicts.
“The problem is that the just war theory comes from centuries ago, from a time when people could not imagine the weapons and destructive capacities that exist today,” he added.
The pope’s remarks come amid previously reported disagreements with US President Donald Trump over the conflict involving Iran.
Throughout the fighting, Leo has repeatedly appealed for an end to hostilities and warned against rhetoric that, in his view, could contribute to further escalation and instability.
Speaking to journalists aboard his flight from Rome to Madrid during the fourth overseas trip of his papacy, the pontiff was asked about comments by US Vice President JD Vance, who had cited the just war doctrine while defending Washington’s military actions against Tehran.
“There is no just war there,” Pope Leo said.
He went on to question the relevance of the historical doctrine in contemporary conflicts.
“The problem is that the just war theory comes from centuries ago, from a time when people could not imagine the weapons and destructive capacities that exist today,” he added.
The pope’s remarks come amid previously reported disagreements with US President Donald Trump over the conflict involving Iran.
Throughout the fighting, Leo has repeatedly appealed for an end to hostilities and warned against rhetoric that, in his view, could contribute to further escalation and instability.
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