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Ukraine Says Kremlin Missed Opportunity for Negotiated Exit from Conflict
(MENAFN) Ukraine's foreign minister said Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin squandered a chance to end the conflict on more favorable terms by declining an offer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for direct peace negotiations, according to reports.
In comments posted on social media, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argued that Russia's position is likely to deteriorate further if the war continues.
“Things will only get worse for Russia,” Sybiha wrote.
He said Russian forces would continue to suffer setbacks on the battlefield and predicted that “failures will get more humiliating” for Moscow.
“The economy will plunge deeper into recession. More jobs will be lost, taxes will be growing, and inflation will hit those most vulnerable,” Sybiha said.
He also warned that Ukraine would continue to expand its long-range strikes against targets inside Russia.
“There are already no safe places in Russia that can be exempt from Ukraine’s long-range sanctions. But their intensity will continue to grow,” he added.
According to Sybiha, international pressure on Moscow is expected to increase rather than diminish.
The minister maintained that Russia would eventually be compelled to pursue a negotiated settlement, but argued that “the terms will be far worse.”
In comments posted on social media, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argued that Russia's position is likely to deteriorate further if the war continues.
“Things will only get worse for Russia,” Sybiha wrote.
He said Russian forces would continue to suffer setbacks on the battlefield and predicted that “failures will get more humiliating” for Moscow.
“The economy will plunge deeper into recession. More jobs will be lost, taxes will be growing, and inflation will hit those most vulnerable,” Sybiha said.
He also warned that Ukraine would continue to expand its long-range strikes against targets inside Russia.
“There are already no safe places in Russia that can be exempt from Ukraine’s long-range sanctions. But their intensity will continue to grow,” he added.
According to Sybiha, international pressure on Moscow is expected to increase rather than diminish.
The minister maintained that Russia would eventually be compelled to pursue a negotiated settlement, but argued that “the terms will be far worse.”
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