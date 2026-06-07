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Pope Leo XIV Starts Spain Visit Focused on Migration, Peace
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV arrived in Spain on Saturday for a weeklong trip centered on migration, peace and intercultural dialogue, marking the first papal visit to the country in 15 years, according to reports.
The pontiff was received by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the start of a visit that will continue until June 12. His itinerary includes engagements in Madrid, Barcelona and the Canary Islands.
The journey represents Leo XIV's first trip to a major European Union nation outside Italy and is expected to underscore key themes that have characterized his early leadership of the Catholic Church, particularly migration, peacebuilding and support for vulnerable communities.
A major highlight of the visit is expected to take place in the Canary Islands, one of Europe's main entry points for migrants arriving from West Africa. During his stay there, the pope is scheduled to meet migrants, humanitarian workers and relatives of people who lost their lives while attempting the perilous Atlantic crossing.
According to reports, the visit also realizes plans previously envisioned by Pope Francis, who had hoped to travel to the islands but was unable to do so because of declining health before his death.
Among those expected to greet Leo XIV is Ousseynou Fall, a Senegalese migrant who survived a deadly voyage to Gran Canaria in 2020 that claimed the life of his brother, according to reports.
The pontiff was received by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the start of a visit that will continue until June 12. His itinerary includes engagements in Madrid, Barcelona and the Canary Islands.
The journey represents Leo XIV's first trip to a major European Union nation outside Italy and is expected to underscore key themes that have characterized his early leadership of the Catholic Church, particularly migration, peacebuilding and support for vulnerable communities.
A major highlight of the visit is expected to take place in the Canary Islands, one of Europe's main entry points for migrants arriving from West Africa. During his stay there, the pope is scheduled to meet migrants, humanitarian workers and relatives of people who lost their lives while attempting the perilous Atlantic crossing.
According to reports, the visit also realizes plans previously envisioned by Pope Francis, who had hoped to travel to the islands but was unable to do so because of declining health before his death.
Among those expected to greet Leo XIV is Ousseynou Fall, a Senegalese migrant who survived a deadly voyage to Gran Canaria in 2020 that claimed the life of his brother, according to reports.
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