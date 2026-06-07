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Fire Breaks Out at Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia
(MENAFN) A fire broke out Saturday morning at the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia, affecting an area of around 100 square meters and prompting authorities to classify the incident as a high-risk blaze, according to reports.
Regional officials said the fire started at one of the refinery’s purification system units after a disruption in the technological process.
“The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true,” authorities stated on social media, rejecting speculation that the incident was linked to a drone strike.
According to reports, emergency crews quickly responded to the scene and succeeded in containing the fire.
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said no injuries or fatalities were recorded as a result of the incident.
Regional officials said the fire started at one of the refinery’s purification system units after a disruption in the technological process.
“The information that the fire was caused by a UAV attack is not true,” authorities stated on social media, rejecting speculation that the incident was linked to a drone strike.
According to reports, emergency crews quickly responded to the scene and succeeded in containing the fire.
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said no injuries or fatalities were recorded as a result of the incident.
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