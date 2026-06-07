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Bahrain, Kuwait Denounce Iranian Strikes, Call for End to Escalation
(MENAFN) Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday strongly criticized Iranian attacks that targeted their territories earlier in the day, according to reports.
Officials from both Gulf countries described the strikes as a serious breach of national sovereignty and warned that they posed a threat to security and stability across the Gulf region.
According to reports, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said the missiles launched toward the kingdom were "successfully" intercepted by air defense systems.
The ministry also accused Tehran of breaching UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemns Iranian attacks as well as efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz or interfere with international maritime traffic.
In its statement, Manama called on Iran to immediately stop what it described as "unjustified" attacks. Bahraini authorities also urged Tehran to fully restore unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, reveal the locations of naval mines in regional waters, and assist in the safe evacuation of more than 20,000 sailors reportedly stranded in the area.
Officials from both Gulf countries described the strikes as a serious breach of national sovereignty and warned that they posed a threat to security and stability across the Gulf region.
According to reports, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said the missiles launched toward the kingdom were "successfully" intercepted by air defense systems.
The ministry also accused Tehran of breaching UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemns Iranian attacks as well as efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz or interfere with international maritime traffic.
In its statement, Manama called on Iran to immediately stop what it described as "unjustified" attacks. Bahraini authorities also urged Tehran to fully restore unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, reveal the locations of naval mines in regional waters, and assist in the safe evacuation of more than 20,000 sailors reportedly stranded in the area.
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