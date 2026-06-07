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Kuwait Restarts Flights After Temporary Airspace Closure
(MENAFN) Air operations in Kuwait returned to normal on Saturday after authorities briefly halted traffic in response to Iranian attacks, according to reports.
The country's Civil Aviation Directorate said flight activity resumed at 6:15 a.m. local time after officials coordinated with relevant agencies and confirmed that conditions were stable and any immediate threats had passed.
According to reports, Kuwaiti authorities had earlier shut the country's airspace as a precaution.
During the suspension, 11 flights operated by national carriers were rerouted to nearby airports.
Earlier on Saturday, officials reported that Kuwait's air defense systems were confronting "hostile missile and drone threats" launched by Iran.
The latest developments come amid growing regional instability following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which sparked a series of retaliatory actions across the Middle East.
In response, Iran launched attacks against Israel and countries hosting American military facilities, while also disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments.
The country's Civil Aviation Directorate said flight activity resumed at 6:15 a.m. local time after officials coordinated with relevant agencies and confirmed that conditions were stable and any immediate threats had passed.
According to reports, Kuwaiti authorities had earlier shut the country's airspace as a precaution.
During the suspension, 11 flights operated by national carriers were rerouted to nearby airports.
Earlier on Saturday, officials reported that Kuwait's air defense systems were confronting "hostile missile and drone threats" launched by Iran.
The latest developments come amid growing regional instability following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which sparked a series of retaliatory actions across the Middle East.
In response, Iran launched attacks against Israel and countries hosting American military facilities, while also disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments.
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