Visa Delays Raise Concerns for Iran’s World Cup Staff Ahead of US Matches

Several members of Iran’s national football team’s technical and administrative staff have reportedly not yet been granted entry visas for the United States ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to reports.As stated by reports, some coaching and support personnel are still awaiting approval from US authorities, with the embassy said to have not issued the necessary travel documents so far.Earlier accounts indicated that players on the Iranian squad had already received authorization to enter the US roughly 10 days before their opening match scheduled in Los Angeles. However, uncertainty continues regarding the status of non-playing staff.Iranian officials have also confirmed that the team has obtained visas for Mexico in advance of the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.The visa situation has become a significant logistical issue for Iran ahead of the competition. While the squad is expected to base itself in Tijuana, Mexico, all of its Group G fixtures are set to take place on US soil.In preparation, the Iranian national team has been holding a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, since May 19.

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