Steal Alia Bhatt's 5 Skincare Secrets For Naturally Glowing Skin

Alia Bhatt is an absolute diva, and there's no denying that. She has perfectly healthy, glowing skin, and we all love to see her shine on the big screen. The actress often posts no-makeup pictures, taking millions of fans' breath away.

Alia often starts her day by splashing cold water on her face. She even likes to dunk her face in ice-cold water to boost blood flow - making skin look fresh and plump.

Alia likes to use gentle cleanser followed by a good barrier repair cream or a soft mosturiser. On days, when her skin is irritated she likes to go for softer cleaning oils and gels.

Alia initially believed in putting a very small amount of sunscreen, but now she knows that more is better.

When she gets acne she relies on hydrocolloid patches - simply, easy, fuss-free!

Alia relies on her sister Shaheen for her skincare routine. She loves to use ceramides and peptides in her skin care routine, followed by a good eye cream and a lip balm.