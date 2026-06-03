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Turkey Warns of Black Sea Escalation After Drone Strike on Cargo Ship
(MENAFN) According to reports, Turkey has issued a warning over what it described as the risk of “uncontrolled escalation” in the Black Sea region following a drone strike that hit a Turkish cargo vessel on Thursday night.
The Turkish foreign ministry stated: “any action that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict must be avoided,” while not attributing responsibility for the attack.
Earlier, the Ukrainian navy claimed that a Russian drone had struck the ship, causing a fire onboard. Turkish authorities said the vessel was a bulk carrier that had departed from the Odesa region and was en route to Turkey.
Local media reported that three Turkish cargo ships were targeted in separate drone incidents in the Black Sea off Turkey’s northern coast on Thursday. No casualties were reported.
According to reports, Ankara said it had communicated its concerns to all relevant parties regarding the growing risks in the region, warning of possible broader consequences for Turkey.
The foreign ministry added that recent developments in the Black Sea conflict pose increasing threats to regional stability and urged restraint to prevent further escalation.
The Turkish foreign ministry stated: “any action that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict must be avoided,” while not attributing responsibility for the attack.
Earlier, the Ukrainian navy claimed that a Russian drone had struck the ship, causing a fire onboard. Turkish authorities said the vessel was a bulk carrier that had departed from the Odesa region and was en route to Turkey.
Local media reported that three Turkish cargo ships were targeted in separate drone incidents in the Black Sea off Turkey’s northern coast on Thursday. No casualties were reported.
According to reports, Ankara said it had communicated its concerns to all relevant parties regarding the growing risks in the region, warning of possible broader consequences for Turkey.
The foreign ministry added that recent developments in the Black Sea conflict pose increasing threats to regional stability and urged restraint to prevent further escalation.
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