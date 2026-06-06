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Jordan Condemns Iran's Heinous Attacks On Bahrain, Kuwait

Jordan Condemns Iran's Heinous Attacks On Bahrain, Kuwait


2026-06-06 07:15:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra) – Jordan on Saturday condemned the Iranian heinous attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said these attacks are a blatant violation of the two Gulf nations' sovereignty, a threat to their security, stability, and territorial integrity, a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter, and a dangerous escalation that undermines efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

In a statement Saturday, the ministry affirmed Jordan's "absolute" solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait in confronting the Iranian attacks, and its support for all the two Gulf countries' measures to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

//Petra// AG

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Jordan News Agency

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