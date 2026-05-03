Tusk Warns NATO Disintegration Is Greatest Threat To Transatlantic Unity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tusk wrote this on the social media platform X.

"The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance," Tusk said.

He stressed the need to "do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend."

Expert says Gulf war has become 'trap of easy solutions' for Trump

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO and suggested the possibility of the United States leaving the Alliance, including in the context of the war with Iran.

Photo: Screenshot from the video