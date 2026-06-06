Census-2027: J&K Govt Warns Census Staff Of Penalties For Negligence

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed teaching staff and other government employees engaged in Census-2027 operations to perform their assigned duties diligently and within prescribed timelines, warning that refusal, negligence or failure to discharge census responsibilities could invite penal and disciplinary action.

In a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the government said a large number of government employees, particularly teaching staff and field-level officials, have been appointed as Enumerators and Supervisors for the House Listing Operation (HLO) of Census-2027, which is being conducted across the Union Territory from June 1 to June 30.

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The circular stated that census duties are statutory in nature and must be performed within the prescribed timelines to ensure the successful completion of the national exercise. It reiterated the responsibilities of Supervisors and Enumerators, including field verification, data validation, mapping, door-to-door data collection and ensuring complete coverage without omission or duplication.

The government also highlighted penal provisions under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948, stating that any Census Officer, including Enumerators and Supervisors, who refuses to perform census duties, neglects responsibilities, indulges in misconduct during fieldwork or tampers with census records may face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹1,000.

Besides statutory penalties, disciplinary action may also be initiated under the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules. Such action could include adverse entries in service records, salary deductions, withholding of promotions or increments, departmental proceedings, suspension, or even termination in cases of habitual dereliction of duty.

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The government has directed all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Heads of Departments to provide full cooperation and administrative support to officials deployed for Census-2027 duties and ensure that no avoidable obstacles hinder the conduct of census operations.

The circular said all concerned authorities must accord priority to Census-2027-related work and extend necessary assistance to the Directorate of Census Operations for the successful completion of the House Listing Operation.

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