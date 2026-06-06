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Tusk Urges Ukraine to Resolve Historical Dispute
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday urged Ukraine to tackle a disagreement concerning the legacy of a wartime nationalist movement, warning that the matter has led to a “crisis of trust” between the two nations, according to a Polish broadcaster .
“I have suggested to the Ukrainians that they treat this evident crisis of trust seriously,” Tusk told reporters.
Tusk acknowledged Ukraine’s desire to commemorate those who opposed Soviet dominance, yet he raised concerns about the recognition of individuals tied to a historical controversy that continues to be sensitive for both countries.
“They caused this problem, let them find a solution,” he said.
While restating Poland’s backing for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Tusk emphasized that Kyiv should take these concerns seriously.
“If not, it will mean our relations are governed not by empathy but by hard business,” he added.
The comments were made as officials from Poland and Ukraine convened in Warsaw for discussions, with the historical dispute listed among the key topics on the agenda.
“I have suggested to the Ukrainians that they treat this evident crisis of trust seriously,” Tusk told reporters.
Tusk acknowledged Ukraine’s desire to commemorate those who opposed Soviet dominance, yet he raised concerns about the recognition of individuals tied to a historical controversy that continues to be sensitive for both countries.
“They caused this problem, let them find a solution,” he said.
While restating Poland’s backing for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Tusk emphasized that Kyiv should take these concerns seriously.
“If not, it will mean our relations are governed not by empathy but by hard business,” he added.
The comments were made as officials from Poland and Ukraine convened in Warsaw for discussions, with the historical dispute listed among the key topics on the agenda.
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