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US Visa Delays Affect Iran World Cup Staff
(MENAFN) The United States has not yet granted entry visas to several technical and administrative personnel of Iran’s national football squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup, according to a report published Friday by a news agency.
As reported by Fars News Agency, certain members of the coaching and administrative contingent have still not been issued visas to travel to the United States, with the US Embassy allegedly withholding the required documentation up to this point.
Earlier media coverage cited a White House official stating that Iranian players had obtained entry authorization to the United States roughly 10 days prior to their opening fixture in Los Angeles.
These developments emerged following announcements from Iranian authorities that the national team’s players had already secured Mexican visas in preparation for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The visa situation has become a significant concern for Iran ahead of the competition. Although the squad is expected to base itself in Tijuana, Mexico, all of its Group G matches are scheduled to take place within the United States.
Meanwhile, Iran has been conducting its pre-World Cup training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19.
As reported by Fars News Agency, certain members of the coaching and administrative contingent have still not been issued visas to travel to the United States, with the US Embassy allegedly withholding the required documentation up to this point.
Earlier media coverage cited a White House official stating that Iranian players had obtained entry authorization to the United States roughly 10 days prior to their opening fixture in Los Angeles.
These developments emerged following announcements from Iranian authorities that the national team’s players had already secured Mexican visas in preparation for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The visa situation has become a significant concern for Iran ahead of the competition. Although the squad is expected to base itself in Tijuana, Mexico, all of its Group G matches are scheduled to take place within the United States.
Meanwhile, Iran has been conducting its pre-World Cup training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19.
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