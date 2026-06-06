When Sunil Dutt Urged People Not To Divide The Nation For Selfish Interests

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) In an old interview of legendary actor, politician and humanitarian Sunil Dutt, the legendary actor was see urging Indians to not divided the country for mere selfish reasons.

June 6 marks Sunil Dutt's 97th birth anniversary. In the archival interaction with Prasar Bharati, the late actor was seen talking passionately about national unity, harmony and the importance of preserving the emotional bonds that hold India together.

In the video, Sunil Dutt was seen reflecting on how the country remains connected through shared emotions despite its diversity.“Even today, if our country is tied to each other, then it is through the thread of our emotions. In that thread, we have fought many battles. Sometimes there are people who try to provoke those emotions. I would say such people take our emotions in the wrong direction for their own selfish interests. My only request to them is that they stay away from doing so. Our innocent brothers and sisters die, and at least keeping them and the country in mind, people should not be misled,” said Sunil Dutt.

The veteran actor further highlights India's unique cultural fabric, noting that the nation is home to numerous religions, languages, customs, traditions and folk cultures. He called this diversity as the country's greatest treasure.

“The world says that our country has different religions, different languages, different clothes, different customs and different folk traditions. I believe this diversity is the greatest treasure of our country,” Sunil Dutt said in the archival Prasar Bharati interview.

The legendary star was also seen cautioning against those who, for selfish interests, attempt to mislead people and exploit their sentiments.

Known not only as a celebrated actor and politician but also as a committed humanitarian, Sunil Dutt consistently highlighted the cause of humanity above religious.

Born on June 6, 1929, Sunil Dutt began his journey as a radio announcer before entering the world of cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1955 film 'Railway Platform' and rose to prominence with the iconic 'Mother India' in 1957.

Over the decades, he delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Sujata', 'Mujhe Jeene Do', 'Waqt', 'Khandan', 'Padosan', 'Hamraaz', 'Reshma Aur Shera', 'Heera', 'Jaani Dushman', 'Rocky' and 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'.

Sunil Dutt's love story with actress Nargis remains one of Bollywood's most cherished romances. The two reportedly grew close during the making of 'Mother India', where Dutt played the role of Nargis' son. The couple married in 1958 and remained devoted to each other until Nargis' death in 1981.

Together, they had three children, actor Sanjay Dutt, former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

The veteran actor later entered politics and served as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, following a heart attack, at the age of 75.

–IANS

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