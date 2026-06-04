'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' (Review): Varun Dhawan Leads A Laugh Riot Packed With Chaos, Confusion And Classic David Dhawan Entertainment

Some films are designed to make you think. Others are designed to make you laugh till your cheeks hurt. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, proudly belongs to the latter category. Loaded with misunderstandings, larger-than-life characters, romance, family drama and non-stop comedy, the film embraces the classic Bollywood entertainer template and delivers exactly what it promises.

Written by David Dhawan with screenplay by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad Samji, the film thrives on its energetic storytelling and unapologetically chaotic humour.

The Story:

At the heart of the film is Jass, a lovable and impulsive man whose life takes an unexpected turn when personal relationships, family expectations and a series of unfortunate circumstances collide at the same time.

Without revealing too much, the story follows Jass as he finds himself caught in an increasingly complicated situation involving his estranged wife Baani and Preet, a woman who unexpectedly enters his life. What begins as a relationship drama soon snowballs into a full-fledged comedy of errors, leading to a chain of misunderstandings, secrets and hilarious situations.

The narrative constantly throws Jass from one problem into another, ensuring there is never a dull moment. While the premise is outrageous, the film fully commits to its madness, making the ride entertaining from start to finish.

Performances:

Varun Dhawan is in his element as Jass. His comic timing, boundless energy and natural screen presence carry the film effortlessly. He understands the rhythm of David Dhawan's brand of comedy and delivers a performance that is both charming and consistently entertaining.

Mrunal Thakur brings warmth and emotional depth to Baani, ensuring that the character remains relatable amidst the chaos unfolding around her. She balances the film's emotional moments effectively and shares a comfortable chemistry with Varun.

Pooja Hegde lights up the screen as Preet. Confident, glamorous and full of spark, she adds freshness to the narrative and keeps the momentum alive whenever she appears.

Among the supporting cast, Maniesh Paul is a scene stealer, delivering several laugh-out-loud moments with effortless ease. Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Rakesh Bedi and Mouni Roy contribute well to the ensemble, each adding their own flavour to the madness.

Dialogues and Humour:

Farhad Samji's dialogues play a major role in keeping the entertainment quotient high. The punchlines land well, the situational comedy works and several one-liners are likely to draw applause from audiences in packed theatres.

The film embraces old-school Bollywood comedy while updating it for contemporary viewers, creating a blend that feels familiar yet accessible.

Music and Technical Aspects:

The music complements the film's upbeat tone, while the vibrant visuals and colourful production design add to its festive appeal. David Dhawan keeps the pace brisk for most parts, ensuring the narrative rarely loses momentum.

What Could Have Worked Better:

Some comedic stretches feel slightly overextended and a few situations require audiences to completely suspend disbelief. However, these are minor concerns in a film that is more interested in entertaining than being realistic.

Final Word:

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a quintessential David Dhawan entertainer that embraces confusion, comedy and chaos with complete conviction. Powered by Varun Dhawan's infectious energy, solid support from Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, the film delivers a thoroughly enjoyable big-screen experience.

If you're looking for logic, this may not be your destination. If you're looking for laughter, fun and a dose of classic Bollywood masala, this film delivers in abundance.