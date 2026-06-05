'I'm Ready For The Challenge': Andoni Iraola On Being Appointed Liverpool Head Coach

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, June 5 (IANS) New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola said he is 'ready for the challenge' of leading one of world football's biggest clubs after being appointed as the successor to Arne Slot ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The 43-year-old Spaniard arrives at Anfield following a successful three-year spell with Bournemouth, where he guided the club to a historic sixth-place Premier League finish and qualification for European competition for the first time in their history.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc after his appointment, Iraola acknowledged the expectations that come with taking charge of the former Premier League champions and expressed his determination to meet them.

"I think Liverpool gives me the chance to coach top players, and top players give you the chance to fight for titles. To win titles. Obviously when you arrive at a place, you cannot promise everything. You cannot promise. But it's true that I understand where I'm coming and what is expected. I'm ready for the challenge," Iraola said.

Iraola also spoke about the unique atmosphere at Anfield, recalling his experience of facing Liverpool as an opposition manager.

"I've been on the other side – I still remember the goal Federico Chiesa scored at the end of the first game of the season. We were there with 2-2, thinking that probably we could take something. He scored, and the place erupted. It was crazy. I want to feel this now from the other side," he added.

The former Athletic Club defender said building a connection with Liverpool supporters will be one of his early priorities.

"At the beginning when you arrive at any club, I think you need to prove yourself a little bit. You need to earn the right also to belong. I want to do this as quickly as possible so I can also celebrate with them and I can be part of those celebrations properly. For me, football is about emotions. About passion," he said.

"Football is about emotions. About passion. I think this inner energy, you need it as a player, you need it as a supporter, you need it as a coach. No better place than Anfield," he added.

Iraola enjoyed a lengthy playing career, operating mainly as a right-back and making more than 500 appearances for Athletic Club in 12 seasons. He also won seven caps for Spain before moving to New York City FC between 2015 and 2016, prior to hanging up his boots.

Iraola's maiden steps into management came in the summer of 2018 when he took control of AEK Larnaca and helped them to win the Cypriot Super Cup. A spell at Spanish second-division side Mirandes preceded a switch to Rayo Vallecano in 2020, who he led to promotion to La Liga in his first term at the helm.

Just three years later, the Premier League came calling and Iraola was appointed as Bournemouth boss. His work at the Cherries caught the eye, culminating in European qualification being achieved last term after a remarkable 18-match unbeaten run in the second half of the season sealed sixth place.