Woqod Responds To Viral Video On Worker Safety During Qatar's Summers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In response to information being shared on social media platforms, Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) has issued a statement highlighting the priority on the health and safety of personnel working at its service stations.

It assured community members that several preventive measures have been approved and implemented to protect employees from high temperatures during the summer season.

The company noted, "Additional preventive measures are currently being introduced during this month to further enhance the working environment throughout the summer period and reduce the risk of heat stress among station employees."

The company stressed that, throughout the year and especially, during the summer season, highest standards of safety, security, and best operational practices are applied at its service stations, in accordance with the most effective systems and regulations governing the petroleum products distribution sector.

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