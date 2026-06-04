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Russia Advances Personalized Cancer Treatment With AI-Assisted Vaccines
(MENAFN) Russia’s personalized cancer vaccine initiative has expanded to include more than 40 participants, with early recipients showing encouraging immune responses, according to statements made by Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency and a former health minister.
Speaking during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026, Skvortsova highlighted the central role of artificial intelligence in the development of the treatment, describing it as a major tool in the fight against cancer.
The vaccine is individually designed for each patient through a process lasting approximately six weeks. Researchers begin by collecting samples from the patient's tumor and blood. After sequencing the RNA, AI-based systems analyze genetic differences between the tumor and the patient’s healthy cells to pinpoint mutations unique to the cancer.
Once these targets are identified, specialists create a vaccine containing peptides that train the immune system to recognize those mutations. The goal is to enable the body to attack cancerous cells while avoiding damage to healthy tissue.
“We use the immune system to kill malignant tumor cells,” Skvortsova said. “It’s one of the most powerful weapons.”
She emphasized that human expertise remains essential throughout the process. Although artificial intelligence performs the initial analysis, teams of bioinformaticians and genetic specialists carefully review and verify the findings. An additional period of testing is then conducted to ensure the reliability and precision of the final product.
The project forms part of a wider national effort to develop personalized immunotherapy treatments, including domestically produced vaccines such as Neooncovac and Oncopept. Reports indicate that authorization for clinical application was granted in March, after which patient enrollment began. The more than 40 selected participants are currently at various stages of treatment, ranging from diagnostic procedures to vaccine administration.
The first two patients with colorectal cancer started receiving the therapy roughly two months ago and have already undergone five rounds of injections. According to Skvortsova, no significant safety concerns have emerged so far, and both patients have tolerated the treatment well.
She also reported notable biological changes following vaccination. Levels of G immunoglobulins within tumor tissues reportedly increased between 50 and 100 times, while physicians observed reductions in lymph node size after the fourth dose, suggesting an encouraging early response to the therapy.
Speaking during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026, Skvortsova highlighted the central role of artificial intelligence in the development of the treatment, describing it as a major tool in the fight against cancer.
The vaccine is individually designed for each patient through a process lasting approximately six weeks. Researchers begin by collecting samples from the patient's tumor and blood. After sequencing the RNA, AI-based systems analyze genetic differences between the tumor and the patient’s healthy cells to pinpoint mutations unique to the cancer.
Once these targets are identified, specialists create a vaccine containing peptides that train the immune system to recognize those mutations. The goal is to enable the body to attack cancerous cells while avoiding damage to healthy tissue.
“We use the immune system to kill malignant tumor cells,” Skvortsova said. “It’s one of the most powerful weapons.”
She emphasized that human expertise remains essential throughout the process. Although artificial intelligence performs the initial analysis, teams of bioinformaticians and genetic specialists carefully review and verify the findings. An additional period of testing is then conducted to ensure the reliability and precision of the final product.
The project forms part of a wider national effort to develop personalized immunotherapy treatments, including domestically produced vaccines such as Neooncovac and Oncopept. Reports indicate that authorization for clinical application was granted in March, after which patient enrollment began. The more than 40 selected participants are currently at various stages of treatment, ranging from diagnostic procedures to vaccine administration.
The first two patients with colorectal cancer started receiving the therapy roughly two months ago and have already undergone five rounds of injections. According to Skvortsova, no significant safety concerns have emerged so far, and both patients have tolerated the treatment well.
She also reported notable biological changes following vaccination. Levels of G immunoglobulins within tumor tissues reportedly increased between 50 and 100 times, while physicians observed reductions in lymph node size after the fourth dose, suggesting an encouraging early response to the therapy.
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