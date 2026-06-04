EU Begins Formal Process To Open Accession Negotiation Cluster For Ukraine
"Τοday the Cyprus Presidency initiated the preparation for the formal opening of Cluster one in the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova. This marks a significant milestone in their European integration path, and sends a strong message of EU unity and determination," the statement said.
The Presidency noted that intensive work would continue in the coming days to finalize discussions within the Council of the EU regarding the formal opening of the cluster.
"The Cyprus Presidency, guided by the merit-based approach, is delivering on enlargement, which is a strategic priority and one of the European Union's most transformative policies," the statement added.Read also: Ukraine-NATO relations gaining new momentum ahead of Ankara summit – Sybiha
As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Union may officially open the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova on June 15.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment