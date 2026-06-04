EU Begins Formal Process To Open Accession Negotiation Cluster For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU stated this on X.

"Τοday the Cyprus Presidency initiated the preparation for the formal opening of Cluster one in the accession negotiations of Ukraine and Moldova. This marks a significant milestone in their European integration path, and sends a strong message of EU unity and determination," the statement said.

The Presidency noted that intensive work would continue in the coming days to finalize discussions within the Council of the EU regarding the formal opening of the cluster.

"The Cyprus Presidency, guided by the merit-based approach, is delivering on enlargement, which is a strategic priority and one of the European Union's most transformative policies," the statement added.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, the European Union may officially open the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova on June 15.

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