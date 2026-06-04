Drug Peddler's Srinagar Property Worth Rs 2 Crore Demolished

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) A Srinagar property belonging to a drug peddler has been demolished, police said on Thursday.

Police said that it has demolished a three-storeyed residential structure worth approximately Rs 2 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in the Rainawari area of Srinagar as part of the ongoing campaign against narcotics trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir.

The action was carried out by Srinagar police in coordination with the Revenue Department under the ongoing anti-drug campaign aimed at dismantling networks associated with narcotics-related crimes.

According to police, the demolished structure belonged to Sheikh Tasaduq, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Mumkhan Mohalla, Rainawari.

Police said the accused is involved in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including FIR No. 112/2019 at Police Station Awantipora and FIR No. 81/2023 at Police Station Budgam.

Authorities also stated that his spouse is involved in a separate NDPS case registered at the Police Station Pulwama.

During an inquiry into the assets owned by the accused, police said it was established that the three-storeyed concrete structure had been constructed on encroached state land and was allegedly raised using proceeds derived from narcotics trafficking.

Officials said the demolition also resulted in the recovery of valuable government land that had been under unauthorised occupation.

After completion of legal formalities and verification procedures, the structure was demolished in the presence of Revenue Department officials.

Police said the action forms part of a broader strategy to target assets allegedly acquired through unlawful narcotics activities and to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting the drug trade.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, peddlers and those dealing in the drug trade. The aggressive operations are being carried out during the 100-day-long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan', inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on April 6.